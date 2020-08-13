OCSO: Another drug house arrest made in Crestview

Press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force continues to combat illegal drug activity and drug dealers throughout the local area.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at 398 North Spring St. in Crestview.

As a result of what was found at the home, 51-year-old William “Tat” Beatty is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beatty, who has a prior conviction through the Crestview Police Department for trafficking in heroin, told deputies he is a user but does not sell controlled substances. However, Task Force Investigators found fentanyl, hydrocodone, scales, smoking devices with meth residue, and multiple small clear bags with corners missing inside the house.

The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Task Force is an ongoing partnership between the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and Crestview Police Department. In this case the Crestview Police Department was vital in obtaining evidence leading to the search warrant and arrest of Beatty.

The investigation is ongoing.

