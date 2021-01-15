OCSO: Alleged car thief steals 8k dollars worth of lottery tickets

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies arrested a woman found in a stolen vehicle with stolen lottery tickets worth $8,700 Thursday night.

Deputies say a call regarding a suspicious woman at a convenience store was received. 27-year old Ersela Evans-Lowe was found in the parking lot, sitting in an SUV with two flat rear tires, and flashing hazard lights.

According to OCSO, the 2008 Nissan Armada she was in was stolen from an address on Navy Street Thursday. Surveillance from the CEFCO store on Martin Luther King Boulevard showed Evans-Lowe had driven the stolen vehicle to the parking lot. When officers asked her to step out of the SUV, a black purse fell to the ground in front of deputies, spilling out nearly a dozen packs of wrapped Florida Lottery Ticket bundles.

More video surveillance revealed Evans-Lowe had stolen the tickets while she was in the convenience store attempting to cash a check. The clerk was unaware of the theft. Evans-Lowe is charged with grand theft, possession of lottery tickets not yet played, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.