OCSO: Alabama caretaker steals thousands from 94-year-old man

Northwest Florida

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama caretaker faces defrauding charges for stealing nearly $12,000 over a six month period from a 94-year-old man she was hired to care for, say police.

Police say 30-year-old Megan LeAnn Burleson of Andalusia is charged with elderly exploitation, theft of funds from a person 65 or older, altering or forging bank bills or checks, and uttering a forged bank bill or check with intent to defraud.

An OCSO investigator says Burleson became a caretaker for the victim in December 2019. However, the investigation revealed between January and May 2020 she stole and forged a dozen checks. Additionally, between February and May she altered five legitimate paychecks to make the amount appear greater than what was originally written.

According to OCSO, Burleson is currently being held in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

