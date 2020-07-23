OCSO: 2-year-old drowns in family pool

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning after a 2-year old boy died in his family’s pool Wednesday afternoon near Crestview.

A parent working at his home on Brown Place with his two children inside says he was not
aware they had gone into the backyard. He says the older sibling ran into the house to tell
him the younger child was in the pool.

The parent found the toddler face down in the water and immediately began CPR. Deputies and first responders also worked frantically to try to revive the child, but were not successful.

