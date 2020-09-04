OCSO: 2-year-old boy found floating in pool in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy from Georgia was found floating face down in a pool this morning at 2825 Scenic Highway 98 in Destin.

Witnesses called 911 at about 8:30 a.m. after spotting the boy unresponsive in the water. They pulled him out and began CPR until emergency responders arrived. The child, said to be in critical condition, was rushed to the Destin ER and then taken via Life Flight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

