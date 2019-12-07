NYT: NAS Pensacola shooter condemed US as ‘nation of evil’ on social media post

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Saudi national who opened fire on NAS Pensacola and killed three people and injured eight others condemned the U.S. as a “nation of evil” in a social media post just before the shooting.

The New York Times reports a group that monitors online jihadist activity said that shortly before the shooting, a Twitter account with a name matching the gunman’s posted a “will” calling the United States a “nation of evil” and criticizing its support for Israel.

CBS News identified the shooter as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was an aviation student. Authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.

According to information CBS News received from the Pentagon, Alshamrani was in the United States for training pursuant to a U.S. Air Force Foreign Military Sales training case funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His training began in August of 2017 and was scheduled to conclude in August of 2020. His training program included English Language Training, Basic Aviation, and Initial Pilot Training.