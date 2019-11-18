NWFL non-profit hosting Thanksgiving meal for those in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Opening Doors in Northwest Florida will host a pre-Thanksgiving meal to people in need.
The dinner will be served to homeless, at-risk youths, struggling families, and anyone else in need in the community.
It’s a full Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings and will be held Monday, November 25, from noon to 2 p.m., at 1020 North New Warrington Road in Pensacola.
The meal is free.
