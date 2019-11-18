NWFL non-profit hosting Thanksgiving meal for those in need

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:
Thanksgiving_Plate_1542642915451.jpg

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Opening Doors in Northwest Florida will host a pre-Thanksgiving meal to people in need.

The dinner will be served to homeless, at-risk youths, struggling families, and anyone else in need in the community.

It’s a full Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings and will be held Monday, November 25, from noon to 2 p.m., at 1020 North New Warrington Road in Pensacola.

The meal is free.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories