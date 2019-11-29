NWFL group protests, calls for Trump to be impeached

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida group calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office protested Friday in downtown Pensacola.

The group, NWFL for Bipartisan Impeachment and Removal, protested as part of a nationwide protest called the Black Friday Impeachment Protest, organizer Betsy Shepherd told News 5.

“We’re a bipartisan group that just started about six weeks ago. We’re trying to raise awareness that the panhandle is not necessarily Trump Country,” Shepherd said. “We believe there are many people that, while they support our president and the office of the president, they don’t support the person who is in the role right now.”

The group has led several protests, Friday’s being at the corner of Palafox Street and Garden Street in Pensacola.

While many people honked in support of their cause, several others shouted out their support for President Trump.

Shepherd said because the group is bipartisan, they don’t speak about the issues between Democrats and Republicans. She told News 5 she wants people to rethink whether the impeachment inquiry is a partisan issue.

“Our goal is to show people that they need to get involved. They need to pay attention,” she said. “We don’t think we’re going to change anyone’s mind who is a Trump supporter … unfortunately, the divide is too wide right now. So we’re trying to get people who are not currently politically active to get involved.”

More information about the group can be found at NWFLforImpeachment on Facebook.