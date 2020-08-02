NWFL Firefighter recognized as hero for saving woman from burning home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida firefighter in Escambia County is being recognized as a hero this weekend. A post on the Escambia County Fire Rescue page this weekend highlighted the life-saving work of firefighter Charles Bailey. Two weeks ago, according to a news release, the fire department responded to a burning home on West Mallory Street.

“Firefighter Charles Bailey immediately located the victim hanging outside of a window. Bailey was able to rescue the patient by standing on an outside AC unit and pulling her to safety,” said the news release. It happened in just one minute, 40 seconds. The interim fire chief called Bailey’s quick actions excellent situational awareness and that led to a life saved.