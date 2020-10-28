NW Floridians prepare for Zeta six weeks after Sally

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency managers are preparing for Zeta’s impact in northwest Florida Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the Pensacola Bay Center will open as an emergency shelter for anyone who needs it. It is pet-friendly. You must wear a mask and have your temperature checked before entering.

Six weeks after Sally, the impact appears to be minimal. Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore says to take pictures of your property before Zeta arrives.

“Make sure you document your state right now,” Gilmore said. “What you’re looking like. What you have in your yard. What your house looks like. Document that so if you have to do a new claim for Zeta, you can differentiate the storms to your insurance.”

Like Sally, the worst weather is expected at night and there’s a possibility of tornadoes.

“Night time storms are the worst because it’s dark,” Gilmore said. “All the creaking. All the popping. You don’t know what’s going on outside. You can’t see it. No body likes a tornado at night, especially.”

The county says not to place any more debris curbside and secure that the best you can until the tropical threat is over.

Skanska said since Sally, they have recovered 18 of 23 barges. The remain barges are being secured in place now.

“I don’t think we’re going to get storm surge values high enough to lift barges and move them around but the Coast Guard is heavily watching Skanska,” Gilmore said. “I will have a Coast Guard representative in the EOC with us so if I have any problems face to face I will meet with the Coast Guard but they are watching them.”

LATEST STORIES: