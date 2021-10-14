NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy.

Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy.

“This is actually the skin of the building where we’re not mounting a module on top of the roof but this actually is the roof,” said Doug Herrick, President and CEO of SunFarm Energy.

Rather than installing several solar panels, the glass Tesla roof acts as a large solar panel, generating enough energy to power an entire home.

“It’s highly engineered to withstand forces in our area,” Herrick said.

Herrick says Tesla’s solar roof allows homeowners to enjoy the benefits of solar, without having to sacrifice the appearance of their home.

“There’s a lot of room for growth,” he said. “We might see the skin of the building, not just the roof, coming down the line.”

The use of solar energy is steadily on the rise and Tesla’s technology is just the beginning of what’s next for renewable energy, according to Herrick.

“Our mission is to transition the Gulf Coast to renewable energy,” he said. “This is just another great solar product we’ve seen a lot of interest in.”

SunFarm Energy held an open house Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for homeowners to check out the technology.