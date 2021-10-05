NW Florida residents frustrated with flooding, more rain in the forecast

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Heavy rain is causing flooding and headaches for some people in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Jenn Coder walked through several inches of standing water Tuesday afternoon. It surrounded her trailer on Government Drive right off of Highway 98 in Gulf Breeze.

“I just feel like I want to give up,” Coder said. “You work so hard and then all your hard work is floating everywhere.”

After two days of heavy rain, the water was shin-deep in some areas, and it was creeping up to her front steps.

“Every time I just try to get ahead, I fall 10 steps back down,” Coder said. “I don’t know what to do. I brought out my shop vac. I don’t know what to do.”

Not far from there, Tony Chase is frustrated to see water getting close to his home at America Avenue and Supreme Street.

“This shouldn’t be,” Chase said. “Someone at the county is sleeping. If you look at all the culverts down by 98, they’re full. Where’s that supposed to drain off to?”

Chase spent the day digging a line in his yard to drain the water.

“I can’t even put on shoes because I have to walk in water over my ankles just to get in and out of the house so I’m just cutting my little relief to try and drain out the road here over to the other side of my property where it’s a little bit lower,” he said.

With more rain in the forecast Tuesday, emergency management officials say to be prepared and don’t try to drive through flooded roadways.