NW Florida offers FREE parenting text service to decrease early learning concerns

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Getting your child involved in learning activities before they begin kindergarten is essential for early brain development.

According to the Florida Department of Education, only 48% of Escambia County children are kindergarten ready. Last year Basic Insights launched a free text messaging program in Pensacola to try and fix the learning gap

Basic Insights will send parents short text messages twice a week with activities to get your child ready for the start of their learning careers.

Domonique Murry says the text message service has done nothing but wonders for her family.

“Just little daily motivations on how to cope on certain situations or how to handle certain situations,” says Murry. “Or just breathing techniques or something of the sorts to get you through the day.”

Murry is a mother of four and her son Karter is only 2 months old. She started using the service last year and says she can see a difference in how much it’s helped when getting her children prepared.

Murry says, “Maybe I do it this way and then I can take that and turn around and do it another way and then I find out that solution and it is a lot easier.”

Adding Karter is thriving with all the new activities she’s been trying out through the app.

Escambia and Santa Rosa County have over 5-thousand babies born every year and want to make sure parents use this to their advantage.

Director of Early Learning at Studer Community Institute Shannon Nickinson says, “You don’t have to go out and buy 50 dollars worth of stuff to do any of these things because the stuff is not what our kids need. Our kids need us.”

Nickinson says about 11-hundred people signed up last year and their goal is to get every upcoming parent or current ones to sign up around the community.

“We want every child to have a good chance for a great start and for them to be successful this is what we can do for them,” says Nickinson.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.