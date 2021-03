BAKER, Fla (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they have a ‘Donkey Whisperer’ on the force.

Lt. Jeff Morgan was spotted Sunday walking a donkey on a rope after the animal got loose.

The report came in that both a horse and doney broke free from their pasture, the horse made its way back home. The donkey, however, took a stroll.

Lt. Morgan found the donkey was about a quarter-mile away. Morgan says he has large animals at home and called the day the joys of rural law enforcement!