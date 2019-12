OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A retired Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 was laid to rest Friday after a short battle with cancer. K-9 Kilo was laid to rest this morning with his handler, his former handler, and fellow unit mates at his side.

The sheriff's office says Kilo's career began in 2009 when he was rescued from a local animal shelter. He was trained by now-retired K-9 Sergeant, Bob Dudley, to be a narcotics detection canine. Kilo completed his training and obtained his certification through the United States Police Canine Association.