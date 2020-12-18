Northwest Florida will allow fans at sporting events in 2021

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida announced on Thursday they will be allowing fans at games in 2021, but with some guidelines.

Raider Arena will operate at 50 percent capacity this season and fans will be seated in every other row throughout the arena.

Raider Club members, NWFSC staff and students are guaranteed entry. There will be a limited number of single-game tickets will be available for each home game.

Face coverings will be required as well.

Northwest Florida athletic director Ramsey Ross said they took their time in making this decision and he’s happy they are able to have fans at the games.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, obviously we all have to adapt,” Ross said. “Some other conference schools are gonna be doing different things, but this decision fit this institution based on how we are operating currently and certainly we will respect everyone else’s decision and move forward.”

Gulf Coast, another Panhandle conference school, will not allow fans at their games in 2021.

Northwest Florida said the guidelines could change as the season progresses. The men’s and women’s basketball seasons begin in late January.

