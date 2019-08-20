Sheriff: Northwest Florida suspects linked to 60+ vehicle burglaries

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Several law enforcement agencies held a joint news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrest of a car burglary ring linked to more than 60 crimes.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the bust was made in Navarre Monday, but the crimes happened in neighboring Okaloosa County. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police assisted in the investigation.

Five people were arrested, and five semi-automatic handguns were recovered, Sheriff Johnson announced during the news conference.

The sheriff said the guns were in a bag that one of the suspects tried to throw over a fence.

The car burglaries were described as smash-and-grab type burglaries where the suspects were looking for quick cash and guns.

The suspects were identified as Elyssa Massey, Jyran McCoy, Ladaria McCoy, Deshaun Davis, and Jermaine Jones.