Northwest Florida records eight new COVID-19 deaths as Florida adds more than 7,000 new cases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health has reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Florida.
In its daily report, the FDOH reports 7,650 new cases of COVID-19 and the following deaths in Northwest Florida:
Escambia County:
— Woman, 56
— Man, 74
— Man, 72
— Man, 66
Santa Rosa County:
— Man, 89
— Man, 76
Okaloosa County:
— Man, 76
Walton County:
— Woman, 86
FDOH reported 120 new deaths Thursday morning.
Florida has now seen 7,747 deaths due to COVID-19 complications. Florida now has had more than 510,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
