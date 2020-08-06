Northwest Florida records eight new COVID-19 deaths as Florida adds more than 7,000 new cases

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health has reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Florida.

In its daily report, the FDOH reports 7,650 new cases of COVID-19 and the following deaths in Northwest Florida:

Escambia County:

— Woman, 56
— Man, 74
— Man, 72
— Man, 66

Santa Rosa County:

— Man, 89
— Man, 76

Okaloosa County:

— Man, 76

Walton County:

— Woman, 86

FDOH reported 120 new deaths Thursday morning.

Florida has now seen 7,747 deaths due to COVID-19 complications. Florida now has had more than 510,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

