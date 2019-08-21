Northwest Florida police departments plan DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend

Two DUI checkpoints are planned in Northwest Florida for Labor Day weekend, aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the roadways and motorists safe.

In Pensacola, the Pensacola Police Department’s DUI unit is coordinating a Comprehensive Roadside Safety Checkpoint on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The checkpoint will be in the area of Ninth Avenue and Fairfield Drive.

PPD is the lead agency on for the checkpoint, but will be receiving help from the Florida Highway Patrol, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Police Department and Pensacola State College Police Department.

In Fort Walton Beach, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, with help from other local law enforcement agencies, will also conduct at DUI checkpoint on the same Saturday to coincide with the national law enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The checkpoint will be along Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach.

A media release from Fort Walton Beach Police says during Labor Day weekend in 2017, there were 376 fatal crashes nationwide. About 44% of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking.