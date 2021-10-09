Northwest Florida McDonald’s offering educators free breakfast

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Costa Enterprises McDonald’s is offering free breakfast meals to educators starting Oct. 11 in Northwest Florida.

In addition to recognizing three local teachers at Bluewater Bay elementary, Costa Enterprises McDonald’s is giving out free “thank you meals” to all northwest educators.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible to receive a free breakfast entrée consisting of a breakfast sandwich, hash browns and beverage, according to a news release from Costa Enterprises.

The free breakfast meal is available at participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, according to the release.

Educators must show a valid work ID to receive the meal.

The “thank you meal” event will run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.