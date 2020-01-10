Northwest Florida man accused of molesting young girl

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of molesting a child under the age of 12.

Joseph Thomas Smith, 28, is accused in a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report of touching the young girl two years ago. The report says the girl awoke to Smith touching her inappropriately.

Smith is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 12. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail on a $100,000 bond.

