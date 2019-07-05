Northwest Florida locals celebrate 4th of July at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — July Fourth is being celebrated all over the country but most famously on the nation’s capital. WKRG News 5’s Washington reporter Ashtyn Hiron found some folks from Pensacola at the Independence Day celebrations in D.C.

Festivities for the country’s 243rd birthday started out with the reading of the Declaration of Independence

Folks traveled over 900 miles to celebrate Independence Day on the nation’s Capitol. They’re used to the heat and humidity but it’s the parade they have been waiting for.

“I wanted to be a part of this great celebration, Happy Birthday America!” said Valerie Layton of Gulf Breeze, Fla. “In Florida, I’d be watching the Pensacola fireworks, but this is probably even hotter and a lot bigger!”

“It’s the Fourth of July no matter where we go,” said David Culbertson of Pensacola.

“Florida is 105 right now, this is not bad at all,” said Gene Burke of Lakeland, Fla.

Hot weather aside what’s most important for Gene Burke is “independence, liberty and freedom to be here.”