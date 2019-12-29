Northwest Florida high school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Walton County school teacher is arrested after soliciting a romantic relationship with a student and sending inappropriate photos via text message.

Robert Hartness, 52, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant. 

Hartness is a teacher at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach.

The charges stem from a student who reported the teacher sent inappropriate images and attempted an inappropriate relationship with her over text message, WCSO adds.

Hartness is charged with soliciting a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested and booked into the Okaloosa County Saturday, Dec. 28. He was denied bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories