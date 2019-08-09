Northwest Florida girl named to company’s Kid Board of Directors for promoting self-love, community service

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Nine-year-old Franiya Tiffany has a message for everyone.

“We are special, and at the end of the day, we are all Americans,” she said. “What we should do is not bully each other and not hate each other because at the end of the day, we are special just the way we are.”

That attitude and continuous community service from the 9-year-old got the attention of KidBox, a clothing company that donates a box of kids clothing to those in need for each box they sell.

Two years ago, Franiya wrote a book called Love Your Art, which tells a story about loving yourself for who you are. She has read the book to several schools around Northwest Florida — even colleges — and promotes self-love in everything she does.

Franiya said KidBox, because of her book, her community service, and self-love, asked her to sit on the KidBox Board of Directors.

Last week, Franiya took a trip to New York to meet with other Kid Board of Director members and learned from executives about the fashion industry and more tips on how to give back to the community. She also helped give away thousands of backpacks to local children.

Franiya was given $10,000 worth of clothing to share with her community, while spreading a good message.

Franiya said she will hold a fashion and talent show to benefit her community in June 2020.

She said she was thankful for the opportunity.

“I always prayed to God. I always prayed to him and said, ‘Hey, God. Please help me go to New York,'” she said. “And guess what? He answered my prayers.”