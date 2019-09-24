Northwest Florida Fair starts in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The rides and food are all set up and ready to start the 52nd annual Northwest Florida Fair.

The fair is located at 1958 Lewis Turner Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach.

Fair manager John Rigdon told News 5 he and his family have put on the fair the last 52 years, and he’s been in charge since his father passed away.

“The fair is all kind of family-sized fun,” he said. “If you’ve got young children, we have the kiddie land where they can ride. If you’ve got teenagers, we’ve got some spectacular rides.”

The fair has food for purchase, including all the fair-food favorites like corn dogs, funnel cake, elephant ears and fried Oreos.

Rigdon said Northwest Florida residents should come out and enjoy it.

“We look forward to it,” he said. “It’s a little warm but you know what? It’s going to cool down when the sun goes down and as long as we’re not getting any rain, we can put up with a little heat.”

The fair is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $18.