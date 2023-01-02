DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend.
The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests.
2022/2023 – 11 arrests
- Okaloosa County – 5
- Santa Rosa County – 1
- Escambia County – 4
- Walton County – 1
Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows the biggest increase in Okaloosa County.
2021/2022 – 5 arrests
- Okaloosa County – 0
- Santa Rosa County – 1
- Escambia County – 3
- Walton County – 1
FHP said this data is subject to change based on filed reports in the system.