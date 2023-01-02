DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend.

The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests.

2022/2023 – 11 arrests

Okaloosa County – 5

Santa Rosa County – 1

Escambia County – 4

Walton County – 1

Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows the biggest increase in Okaloosa County.

2021/2022 – 5 arrests

Okaloosa County – 0

Santa Rosa County – 1

Escambia County – 3

Walton County – 1

FHP said this data is subject to change based on filed reports in the system.