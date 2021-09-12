Northwest Florida carnivale krewes collect items for Hurricane Ida victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Krewe of Lafitte, The Krewe of Airship Pirates, and other Northwest Florida carnival krewes have teamed up to help Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

According to Patrick Fitzgerald, President of Airship Pirates within the last few weeks, they’ve made several trips bringing supplies, fuel, and food.

Krewes are aiming to fill two semi-trucks to bring even more supplies to Louisiana, offering even additional assistance to those who were hit hardest in some of the smallest cities in the state.

Fitzgerald says, he does not mind extending a hand to those in need.

“We’ve all been affected by hurricanes. We know right here in Florida how it is, every time. And, they know too,” said Fitzgerald. “So it’s just what we do as a group. We’re not just paraders, we like to help our community too.”

Keith Carson, President of Krewe of Lafitte says, one day they could need the same help from Louisianians. “We all know we’re going to need the help too, so we have to help other people if we want people to help us,” Carson said.

Donation locations include:

• Astro Lincoln, 6350 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola

• Sandy & Bubba’s Chevrolet, 5925 US-90, Milton

• A&R Custom Tinting 5297 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Items needed are cleaning supplies, rakes, shovels, dog and cat food, non-perishable food, adult/baby diapers, baby wipes, feminine products, portable grills/charcoal, matches/lighters, shampoo/dry shampoo/conditioner, laundry detergent, deodorant, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, razors, bottled water, Ziploc bags, plastic totes, Lowe’s/Walmart gift cards, generators, chainsaws and new T-shirts, underwear and socks.

Donations will be collected until Sept. 23, and the trucks are scheduled to head to Louisiana on Sept. 24. Krewes from Mississippi are also assisting with collecting donations.