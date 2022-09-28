OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Responders across Northwest Florida are sending reinforcements to neighboring towns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Counties band together

Okaloosa County first responders and Navarre Beach Fire Rescue are pulling together to bring equipment and staff to areas impacted by the incoming hurricane. Firefighters are working with other departments including those from South Walton, Panama City and Lynn Haven.

Here’s a list from the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners:

North Bay FD: One staff to man the SEOC 4/9 Desk Mission

Ocean City Wright FD: One staff to man the SEOC 4/9 Desk Mission

Ocean City Wright FD: Mutual Aid Radio Cache #1 and two technicians in support of ESF-20 Mission

Crestview FD: One engine and four firefighters to Lake City Staging Mission

Destin FD: One engine and four firefighters to Lake City Staging Mission

Ocean City Wright FD: One engine and four firefighters to Lake City Staging Mission

Okaloosa Island FD: One engine and four firefighters to Lake City Staging Mission

Niceville FD: One engine and four firefighters to Lake City Staging Mission

Fort Walton Beach FD: One Command Vehicle, one Chief and one firefighter Mission

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue is also sending Engine 49 with crew members Cpt. Sean Hughes, Firefighters Kellen Martin and Felix Hernandez to Lake City.

Fire Crews aren’t the only ones helping with Hurricane Ian efforts.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office helped load equipment for transportation while Okaloosa County EMS delivered 55 Oxygen tanks to a staging area in Tallahassee.