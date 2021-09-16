Non-profit organization releases report looking at impacts on NW Florida from Hurricane Sally

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally a new report by Healthy Gulf summarizes the impacts of the storm on northwest Florida and opportunities to reduce flood risk in future storms.

According to Healthy Gulf, some key findings include:

• Socially vulnerable residents inside the city of Pensacola were disproportionately impacted by the storm.

• Federal flood maps alone are not enough to inform communities about flood risk, as 44 percent of Sally-related flood reports in Santa Rosa County occurred outside of FEMA flood zones.

• Climate change made Sally’s storm surge higher and likely contributed to higher rainfall amounts.

• A number of steps can be taken to reduce local flood risk in future storms, including better mapping of flood-prone areas and public distribution of maps, converting certain flood-prone areas to public park spaces, and eliminating public expenditures for infrastructure serving new development in flood-prone areas, among other measures.

“There are always opportunities to learn from the hurricanes and other extreme storm events that affect us here in northwest Florida,” Healthy Gulf coastal organizer Christian Wagley said in a press release. “We hope that elected officials and local government staff consider our findings and recommendations in the interest of reducing flood risk in future storms and better protecting vulnerable populations.”

The full report is available online here.

Healthy Gulf is a nonprofit organization whose mission is uniting and empowering people to protect and restore the natural resources of the Gulf Region. Find out more information about Healthy Gulf on their website.