NOISE ALERT: Eglin AFB conducting flight training May 28 & 29

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin AFB say residents around the base may hear loud jets Thursday and Friday night from a training exercise.
The 58th Fighter Squadron will be conducting mandatory night flying operations in the area.
