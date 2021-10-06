No staff to run CVS rapid antigen testing site near Fort Walton Beach

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The closest site to get a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 for Destin and Fort Walton residents closed unexpectedly Thursday morning.

A text was received by those scheduled that the minute clinic site was closed for temporary closure.

The CVS Minute Clinic hotline explained temporary closures can come from two reasons, a computer shut down or lack of staff.

Employees of the Mary Esther store confirmed to WKRG News 5 the nurse hired to run the testing site could not work today leading to dozens of appointment cancellations.

The Rapid Antigen Test is one of the three COVID-19 testing options, and only one of two allowed for international travel to and from the United States. The other option is the Molecular PCR test. Another test out there not used for travel is the rapid diagnostic test, which is not always an antigen test.

The CVS testing site on Mary Esther Boulevard is the only location within 40 miles that can perform the test and get rapid results.

Those trying to reschedule for Thursday will see no appointments available on the CVS website for this location. The next closest location is in Crestview, Florida. You are encouraged to call the store Thursday morning to see if they have availability.

An appointment could be made for Friday morning, pending staff availability for the site.

The CVS storefront and pharmacy are working properly. Only the minute-clinic COVID-19 testing was canceled for October 6.

To find the closest testing site and available times, click here.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has a breakdown of the different tests:

Types of Tests

There are different types of tests – diagnostic tests and antibody tests.

Diagnostic tests can show if you have an active COVID-19 infection and need to take steps to quarantine or isolate yourself from others. Molecular and antigen tests are types of diagnostic tests that can detect if you have an active COVID-19 infection. Samples for diagnostic tests are typically collected with a nasal or throat swab, or saliva collected by spitting into a tube.

Antibody tests look for antibodies in your immune system produced in response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active COVID-19 infection. Antibodies can take several days or weeks to develop after you have an infection and may stay in your blood for several weeks or more after recovery. Samples for antibody tests are typically blood from a finger stick, or blood drawn by your doctor or other medical personnel.