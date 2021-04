PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — No one was seriously injuried in a three-car crash on E. Ten Mile Road and Old Dairy Lane Thursday afternoon.

A man driving a Ford Transit west on Ten Mile Road told WKRG News 5 his vehicle flipped upside down after he collided with a Honda Pilot traveling east. There was a man and his two young sons inside the Honda, but they weren’t injured. A third vehicle had minor damage.