No Pensacola Bay ferry service coming after all

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been months since barges broke loose and crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge, damaging the structure and causing a traffic nightmare.

The city of Pensacola proposed a ferry service to help residents across the bay but that will not happen.

Mayor Grover Robinson says the city has done everything it possibly can, including adding a new landing for a ferry at Maritime Park. But the Florida Department of Transportation says the state will not be able to pay for it. Robinson said today he thinks Skanska, the company whose barges damaged the bridge, should’ve stepped up and helped fund the ferry.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen the first week of March.

