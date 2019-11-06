No one found after reports of person hit by train off East Nine Mile Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, along with other emergency personnel, responded Tuesday night to a report of a person hit by a train off East Nine Mile Road.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Maj. Andrew Hobbs told News 5 they got a 911 call from someone who “thought they saw someone get hit by a train.”

First responders searched the area. However, no one was found and the scene near Nims Lane has since been cleared.

