MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a close call for people in a big box store parking lot Saturday in Mary Esther. Photos posted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office show the aftermath of a rollover crash that ended in a Target parking lot. The post says a “Dodge Neon was traveling eastbound and lost control, rolling onto the Jeep Cherokee before landing on its roof. Amazingly there were reportedly no life-threatening injuries, however, the driver was transported to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.”
No life-threatening injuries after rollover crash ends in Target parking lot in Mary Esther
by: WKRG Staff