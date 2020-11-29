No injuries following delivery truck fire on I-10 Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a close call for a delivery truck driver in Northwest Florida Saturday. Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue posted images of a charred delivery truck on I-10 over the water.
It happened Saturday morning at about 10. The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes. No one was hurt. The cause is not immediately known.
