No injuries following delivery truck fire on I-10 Bridge

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) -- With temperatures plummeting over the next few days, county officials in Santa Rosa are getting ready. A cold-weather shelter will open Monday and Tuesday nights at Ferris Hill Baptist Church located at 6848 Chaffin Street in Milton. According to a news release:

"Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning. Forehead temperature scans will be taken upon registration. Masks will be provided and required, and all are asked to adhere to safety precautions put in place due to COVID-19." The release continues: "The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others. No one will be admitted to the shelter who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented."