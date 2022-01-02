No injuries after tornado touchdown in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WKRG) — No injuries have been reported after a tornado touched down in Walton County.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the tornado made landfall around 2 p.m. in DeFuniak Springs in the Bellini Road area and had damaged several homes.

WCSO alongside Liberty Volunteer Fire Department is currently on scene working to clear debris.

WCSO says more bad weather is expected throughout the day before the freezing temperatures and is asking residents to be vigilant and check their local weather forecasts.

