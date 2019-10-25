No criminal charges to be filed against Pensacola officer in Tymar Crawford’s death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury has decided no criminal charges should be filed against the officer who shot and killed Tymar Crawford.
Det. Daniel Siemen was fired as a result of the July 5 shooting that killed Crawford. An internal investigation found Siemen violated the department’s use of force policy.
Police were trying to arrest Crawford for an alleged drug offense when they say Crawford disarmed an officer, leading to Siemen opening fire.
