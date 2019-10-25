No criminal charges to be filed against Pensacola officer in Tymar Crawford’s death

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury has decided no criminal charges should be filed against the officer who shot and killed Tymar Crawford.

Det. Daniel Siemen was fired as a result of the July 5 shooting that killed Crawford. An internal investigation found Siemen violated the department’s use of force policy.

Police were trying to arrest Crawford for an alleged drug offense when they say Crawford disarmed an officer, leading to Siemen opening fire.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories