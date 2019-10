ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Office of the State Attorney has reviewed the August 15 deputy-involved shooting at Grocery Advantage and decided no criminal charges will be filed against the deputy.

Reginald Booker

The deputy shot and wounded Reginald Booker after he allegedly opened fire inside the grocery store and then ambushed the responding deputies.

Booker remains behind bars in the Escambia County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.