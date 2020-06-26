Niceville traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A traffic stop in Niceville Thursday night led to a narcotics arrest.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say John Underdahl and William Adams, both 45, were stopped on John Sims Parkway after a deputy noticed an obstructed tag on the back of a Ford F-150 they were inside.
A K-9 alerted deputies that there could be drugs inside the vehicle, OCSO said. Inside the vehicle was fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ammunition.
Underdahl was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
His passenger, Adams, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adams has eleven prior felony convictions, according to deputies.
The two men were booked into the Okaloosa County jail.
