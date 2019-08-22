Niceville teen arrested for threatening to shoot another student

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old Niceville teen has been arrested for threatening to shoot another student.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Keyvon Dawson is charged with false reporting concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, which is a second degree felony. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer learned Wednesday that Dawson had pushed the victim into a wall at school on August 14th , threatening to beat him up and kill him. He also told the student if he told anyone about anything he would shoot him with his Glock. The victim told the SRO he is fearful of the defendant. The SRO says the threat apparently stemmed from the victim seeing Dawson offering to sell an e-cigarette to other students. Dawson was arrested today.