Niceville teen arrested for threatening to shoot another student

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army's Special Operations Command has released the names of the two Green Berets who were killed Wednesday during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, died as a result of small arms fire in northern Faryab Province. Both were members of 7th Special Forces Group, based at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.