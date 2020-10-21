Niceville Police Department continuing search for man who went missing in 2015

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department is continuing its search for Jacob Irvine Lyon, who went missing in 2015.

“After being reported missing nearly 5 years ago, our Department is still actively attempting to locate Jacob Irvine Lyon. We, along with several other agencies, have followed up on dozens of leads, all of which have been fruitless,” the department posted on Facebook.

Lyon was last seen on Nov. 2, 2015, in Niceville. His family and acquaintances have had no contact with him since. At the time he went missing, he was 19 years old, 5’8” tall, and weighed roughly 135 pounds. Lyon has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on the left side of his chin and has a speech impediment with “R’s”. He also had an injury to his left arm that causes him to not be able to fully extend it.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Lyon, call the Niceville Police Department at 850-729-4030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the tip line at 850-729-4020, by visiting the Niceville Police Department’s website, or by contacting the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 850-863-TIPS or via the P3 Mobile Tips App.





LATEST STORIES