Niceville man takes deputies on wild chase

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville man’s decision to try to outrun an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy ended with him facing eight charges, ranging from hit and run to DUI to aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The chase started around 2 a.m. Sunday when a deputy to stop 21-year old Irvin Arias Marquez. Instead of stopping, Marquez turned off Eglin Parkway onto Second Avenue and began speeding through residential neighborhoods before nearly hitting a brick wall.

A deputy was able to pin Marquez’s car, but Marquez then put his Honda Civic in reverse and intentionally hit rammed the patrol car.

The pursuit continued through residential areas until the vehicle entered the intersection of Beal Parkway from Pelham Road, where it struck another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with minor injuries.

Marquez was throwing beer bottles out of the window as he fled. The pursuit continued to the area of Park Street and Gap Creek Drive. Once on Gap Creek Drive, Marquez slowed considerably and abandoned his vehicle while it was still running and fled on foot. The patrol vehicle pulled in front of it in order to keep it from continuing down the road causing another crash.

A foot pursuit ensued until Marquez entered a residence and locked the door. The house was surrounded, and it was later learned this was not his residence, but the residents were familiar with him. Multiple attempts were made to contact Marquez and get him to surrender.

Marquez attempted to climb out of the second story window. He ultimately jumped from the second story and landed in the adjacent yard. Upon hitting the ground, he was taken into custody.

Marquez is charged with hit-and-run involving injuries, reckless driving with property damage, DUI, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine