Niceville man on motorcycle dead after colliding with rear of SUV on Midbay Toll Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) A man from Niceville is dead after Florida State Troopers say his motorcycle collided with the rear of an SUV early Sunday morning on the Midbay Toll Bridge in Okaloosa County. According to an FHP report, the crash was reported at 4:40 Sunday morning on State Road 293.
The report says the motorcycle was traveling north at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear of a GMC Yukon that was also heading north. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the five people in the SUV were hurt. The bridge is expected to be closed until 9 Sunday morning due to the crash investigation.