Niceville man on motorcycle dead after colliding with rear of SUV on Midbay Toll Bridge

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) A man from Niceville is dead after Florida State Troopers say his motorcycle collided with the rear of an SUV early Sunday morning on the Midbay Toll Bridge in Okaloosa County. According to an FHP report, the crash was reported at 4:40 Sunday morning on State Road 293.

The report says the motorcycle was traveling north at a high rate of speed and collided with the rear of a GMC Yukon that was also heading north. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the five people in the SUV were hurt. The bridge is expected to be closed until 9 Sunday morning due to the crash investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories