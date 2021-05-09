Niceville man on motorcycle dead after colliding with rear of SUV on Midbay Toll Bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- News 5 continues our Fraud Fighters segment. We talk about scams and frauds that are out there and how you can fight them. Joining us this morning is Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. Weight loss can also be tied to losing money if it’s a scam. We talk about what to watch for in weight-loss scams. How do they work?

Guest: Weight loss scams are the number one scam reported to the Federal Trade Commission. About $70 billion is spent on weight-loss products and programs. Obviously when there’s that much money in play scammers want to get their share of it so there are a number of different ways they try to create these crimes. We want people to watch out for ads on social media especially for fake products or products that may have reality TV stars promoting them and they lead to links that may look like real magazine stories or something that looks legitimate. We want people to be aware that those things can be easily faked.