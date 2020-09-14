Niceville man charged with DUI manslaughter in pedestrian fatality

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A traffic crash investigation has led to the arrest of a Niceville man on a charge of DUI manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian on Highway 98 in Destin Sunday night.

A witness told deputies 26-year old Dakota Theriot was speeding westbound on Harbor Boulevard around 8 p.m. when the 2019 Toyota Tacoma he was driving hit a man at the intersection of Marler

Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say initial estimates based on skid marks, damage to the vehicle, and injuries to the victim indicate Theriot was going at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The victim, identified as 46-year old Edward Adkins (no known address), had been crossing the road from north to south when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies noted Theriot had an odor of alcohol around him, was unstable as he walked, had slurred speech, and glassy bloodshot eyes. He refused to do field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample. A search warrant was obtained and executed for a sample of his blood.

Theriot was charged with DUI manslaughter. A separate three-car accident on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island last night within the same time frame killed a Mississippi man and seriously injured a Baker woman.

The Florida Highway Patrol handled that investigation.

