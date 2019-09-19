Niceville high school student teen accused of threatening to shoot fellow student

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville High School student was arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot another student after a fight.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged the 15-year-old boy with threatening to use a firearm in a violent manner, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release.

An arrest report says the 15-year-old and other juveniles went to the student’s home in an attempt to “beat him up” on Wednesday. The boy was not at home. The juveniles threw items on the roof of the home in the yard, the report said.

Thursday, the victim confronted the 15-year-old, and he yelled, “I am going to shoot you,” according to the release.

Several witnesses stated they heard the statement.

An Okaloosa County juvenile court will handle the case.