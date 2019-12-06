News Conference: 4 dead, 7 injured at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —- Navy police, Pensacola Police department, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference at NAS Pensacola Friday morning.

ESCO confirmed 4 dead including shooter and 7 others injured.

Due to the sensitivity of the families specific information is not going to be released at this time.

For more information on the mass shooting, visit this the following link for more information: Mass Shooting on NAS Pensacola.

