News 5 talks with Crestview hit-and-run victim, her mother about returning home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — More than four months after her family says she was left for dead on the side of Okaloosa Lane in Crestview, Ashley Richards is now home.

Richards and her mother, Suzanne Wilkins, sat down Monday with News 5 to talk about how Richards is doing.

About 17 weeks after Richards was severely injured in a pedestrian hit-and-run, she sat at home sipping on a drink from McDonald’s — with her legs propped up on her mom’s couch.

In September, Richards sustained a skull fracture, lumbar fracture, collapsed lung, internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury, which had left her mind in a “child-like state,” Wilkins said.

Monday, Richards was talking and able to carry on a conversation. She still suffers from lack of memory and forgets words, Wilkins said.

The next step for her is to head to a neurologist for more therapy.

“I haven’t really been able to give much thought to what tomorrow’s going to bring or the next day because I have really been living in the moment,” Suzanne Wilkins told New 5 on Monday. “To see her now, I never thought we would be here quite honestly. It’s miraculous.”

FHP is still investigating and trying to locate the person who hit Richards. Wilkins said they have exhausted many leads.

Wilkins is determined to help find who hit her daughter.

“I will find who did this,” she said.

To those people who have followed along with the news coverage of her hit and run, Richards says it makes her happy that people want her to get better.

“I am really doing well,” she said. “And I am gaining strength every single day.”

