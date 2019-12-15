News 5 cruises through Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News 5 made its way to Pensacola and joined in on the Christmas-filled fun with Devon Walsh and Peter Albrecht as its host. Pensacola’s Christmas Parade began at 5:30 p.m. and it did not disappoint.

All types of decorative floats traveled down Palafox St. in Downtown Pensacola. Even News 5’s very own float made an appearance, with Rose Ann Haven, Ed Bloodsworth, Debbie Williams, Drexel Gilbert, and Jessica Taloney along for the ride.

From dancers to marching bands, and cheerleaders it was a jam-packed family-friendly event.

News 5 had such a great time hanging out with the Pensacola community and can’t wait to come back next year.

