New York man dies after being struck by three cars on Eglin Parkway

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — On Nov. 30 at about 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man from New York was struck by three cars and killed while walking along Eglin Parkway near Joe Martin Circle.

The Florida Highway Patrol traffic report says an SUV and a sedan were traveling north on Eglin Parkway near Joe Martin Circle in the right lane.

FHP says the driver of the SUV did not see the man along the roadway, and he was struck first by the front right of the SUV. The driver of the sedan did not see the SUV strike the man, and as a result, the front of the sedan also collided with the man. Another sedan also did not see the other vehicles involved in the crash and collided with the man already lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported by other drivers.

