New York man dies after being struck by three cars on Eglin Parkway

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — On Nov. 30 at about 7:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man from New York was struck by three cars and killed while walking along Eglin Parkway near Joe Martin Circle.

The Florida Highway Patrol traffic report says an SUV and a sedan were traveling north on Eglin Parkway near Joe Martin Circle in the right lane.

FHP says the driver of the SUV did not see the man along the roadway, and he was struck first by the front right of the SUV. The driver of the sedan did not see the SUV strike the man, and as a result, the front of the sedan also collided with the man. Another sedan also did not see the other vehicles involved in the crash and collided with the man already lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported by other drivers.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories